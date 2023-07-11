IND-W Vs BAN-W, 2nd T20I: India Thump Hosts In A Battle Between Bowlers, Seal 3-Match Series 2-0

Bowlers from both teams had a day to remember, as India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs to seal the T20I series 2-0 with one match to go.

Opting to bat first, India could only manage a below-par score of 95-8, as Sultana Khatun grabbed three wickets for 21 runs in her quota of 4 overs.

While Fahima Khatun picked up 2-16, Marufa Akter (1-28), Nahida Akter (1-14), and Rabeya Khan (1-16) picked up one wicket apiece.

For India, Shafali Verma was the top-scorer with 19 runs from 14 balls.

The Women in Blue started strong being 33-0 from 26 balls at one point, but went on to lose half their side in 13.1 overs for just 58 runs.

Sultana was the key to keeping India batters quiet, as she removed Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur off successive deliveries.

Nahida drew the first blood, as she dismissed Smriti Mandhana for a paltry run-a-ball 13. Jemimah Rodrigues seemed to have found herself in an unfamiliar land, scoring 8 runs off 21 deliveries. Harleen Deol, too, could score just six runs in as many balls.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur provided a few fireworks at the bottom, scoring 10 and 14, respectively.

Needing 96 runs to level the series, the home team got off to a positive start, with Shamima Sultana and Shathi Rani scoring 10 runs from the first over by Pooja Vastrakar.

Two balls later, Sultana would fall to young Minnu Mani, Shafali taking an easy catch at short fine leg.

Bangladesh batting would then just collapse like nine pins, as captain Nigar Sultana watched other batters around her come in and walk back to the pavilion almost immediately.

In fact, she was the only batter to register a double figure score for her team with 38 as the last three batters departed without scoring any run.

Indian bowlers did, however, contribute towards Bangladesh's score of 87 runs by bowling 18 extras, including 15 wides.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali would pick 3 wickets each, while Mani and Bareddy Anusha got two and one wicket, respectively.

With the fate of the series decided, the consolation match will be played on July 13.