West Indies recall fast bowler Kemar Roach with an eye for early wickets as Cricket West Indies announced a 15-member ODI squad for the three-match series against India on Thursday starting next month. Roach is one of the six changes in the squad that lost to Ireland earlier this month at home. (More Cricket News)

West Indies will also play three T20 internationals during the tour but the squad will be announced after the competition of Caribbean’s ongoing home series versus England. The ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 while Kolkata will host the T20 internationals on February 16, 18 and 20.

It was also Desmond Haynes’ first squad selection since being appointed as Cricket West Indies chief selector. Fabian Allen replaces Gudakesh Motie after recovering from COVID-19 while Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo and Brandon King give batting strength.

Hayden Walsh Jr offers an extra spin option. Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales and Devon Thomas are among the players dropped. Roach, who last played for West Indies in 2019 against Indies, has not played any white-ball cricket – either List A or T20 – since the India series.

“Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers up front to get early wickets,” said Haynes in a Cricket West Indies media release. “Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play.”

Haynes also justified Bonner’s inclusion in the squad for the ODI series, which is a part of the ICC ODI Super League as they aim to win points to be one of the top seven teams excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

“Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner’s cricket has come on leaps and bounds and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format,” Haynes added. Captain Kieron Pollard, after the series loss against Ireland, has admitted his team has a serious batting problem.

“We want to have competition for places,” Haynes said. “We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions. We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from. The team we have selected is a very good side and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023.”

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr

