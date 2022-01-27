Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI ODIs: West Indies Recall Pacer Kemar Roach Against India Eyeing ‘Early Wickets’

West Indies will play three ODIs against India on February 6, 9 and 11 in Ahmedabad. The squad for the T20I series will be announced later.

IND Vs WI ODIs: West Indies Recall Pacer Kemar Roach Against India Eyeing ‘Early Wickets’
Kemar Roach last played for West Indies in an ODI against India at home in 2019. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:19 am

West Indies recall fast bowler Kemar Roach with an eye for early wickets as Cricket West Indies announced a 15-member ODI squad for the three-match series against India on Thursday starting next month. Roach is one of the six changes in the squad that lost to Ireland earlier this month at home. (More Cricket News)

West Indies will also play three T20 internationals during the tour but the squad will be announced after the competition of Caribbean’s ongoing home series versus England. The ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 while Kolkata will host the T20 internationals on February 16, 18 and 20. 

It was also Desmond Haynes’ first squad selection since being appointed as Cricket West Indies chief selector. Fabian Allen replaces Gudakesh Motie after recovering from COVID-19 while Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo and Brandon King give batting strength.  

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test Ahead Of West Indies ODIs, T20Is

Hayden Walsh Jr offers an extra spin option. Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales and Devon Thomas are among the players dropped. Roach, who last played for West Indies in 2019 against Indies, has not played any white-ball cricket – either List A or T20 – since the India series. 

“Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers up front to get early wickets,” said Haynes in a Cricket West Indies media release. “Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play.”

Haynes also justified Bonner’s inclusion in the squad for the ODI series, which is a part of the ICC ODI Super League as they aim to win points to be one of the top seven teams excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

“Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner’s cricket has come on leaps and bounds and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format,” Haynes added. Captain Kieron Pollard, after the series loss against Ireland, has admitted his team has a serious batting problem.  

“We want to have competition for places,” Haynes said. “We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions. We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from. The team we have selected is a very good side and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023.”

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr
 

Tags

Sports Cricket IND Vs WI West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Vs West Indies India National Cricket Team West Indies National Cricket Team Desmond Haynes Cricket West Indies Fabian Allen Nkrumah Bonner Darren Bravo Brandon King Kieron Pollard
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Krunal Pandya’s Twitter Account Hacked, 'Culprit' Asks For Bitcoins From Cricketer

Krunal Pandya’s Twitter Account Hacked, 'Culprit' Asks For Bitcoins From Cricketer

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Win Shootouts To Make Quarterfinals

ISL 2021-22: Udanta Singh Scores Brace As Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads

Lasith Malinga Appointed Sri Lanka’s Specialist Bowling Coach For Australia T20Is

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022