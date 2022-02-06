Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
IND Vs WI: Dominant India Make It A Special Win At Motera On 1000th ODI

Rohit Sharma hit a 51-ball 60 while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets between them as India defeated West Indies by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot en route to his fifty against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday. AP

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 8:43 pm

India came out with flying colours in their historic 1000th ODI as they defeated West Indies comfortably by six wickets in the first game of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India’s 1000th ODI. It was also Rohit’s first win in ODIs as India’s full-time captain.

Ishan Kishan (28), Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) were the other contributors. Earlier, former skipper Jason Holder’s 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the West Indies.

The Indian spin duo of Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs. Earlier, India became the first team to play 1000 ODIs

India, who played their first ODI against England at Leeds on July 13, 1974 took 47 years and 208 days to reach this landmark. India have won 519 ODIs, lost 431, tied nine and abandoned 41 in 1000 games played so far.

India won 203 ODIs, lost 131, tied three and abandoned nine in 346 ODIs played at home. The Men in Blue have won 316, lost 300, tied six and abandoned 32 in 654 ODIs played away from home. India have won 289 ODIs, lost 250, tied three and abandoned 22 in 564 matches played under the sun.

In 436 day-night matches, India have won 230, lost 181, tied six and abandoned 19 matches. Mahinder Singh Dhoni-led India in the highest number of ODIs. India have won 110, lost 74, tied five and abandoned 11 in 200 matches played under Mahi.

India's Performance In ODIs

Opponent-Played-Win-Lost-Tied-N/R-Success Percentage

Afghanistan-3-2-0-1-0- 66.66

Australia-143-53-80-0-10-40.55

Bangladesh-36-30-5-0-1-84.72

Bermuda-1-1-0-0-0-100.00

East Africa-1-1-0-0-0-100.00

England-103-55-43-2-3-55.82

Hong Kong-2-2-0-0-0-100.00

Ireland-3-3-0-0-0-100.00

Kenya-13-11-2-0-0-84.61

Namibia-1-1-0-0-0-100.00

Netherlands-2-2-0-0-0-100.00

New Zealand-110-55-49-1-5-52.72

Pakistan-132-55-73-0-4-43.18

Scotland-1-1-0-0-0-100.00

South Africa-87-35-49-0-3-41.95

Sri Lanka-162-93-57-1-11-61.11

Arab Emirates-3-3-0-0-0-100.00

West Indies-134-65-63-2-4-50.74

Zimbabwe-63-51-10-2-0-82.53

Total-1000-519-431-9-41-54.40

In India-346-203-131-3-9-60.40

Outside India-654-316-300-6-32-51.22

Day Matches-564-289-250-3-22-53.45

Day-Night Matches-436-230-181-6-19-55.61

