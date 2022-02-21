Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Hails India's Ability To Defend Targets In World Cup Year

Indian pacers, even after Deepak Chahar's limping off, still managed to restrict West Indies to 167/9 for a 17-run win in the third T20I match.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Hails India's Ability To Defend Targets In World Cup Year
Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Romario Shepherd. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:45 am

India defeated the West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20 International on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series sweep against the visitors at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard

Related stories

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Named India Test Captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli After Series Win

T20 World Cup 2022: No Guarantee Hardik Pandya Will Play, Says Rohit Sharma

After posting 184/5, thanks to a 91-run fifth-wicket stand between the player of the match and series Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, India restricted the Windies to 167/9.

After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma hailed the team's ability to defend targets. In the second T20I on Wednesday, India defended another 180+ target (after scoring 186/5) to win the match by eight wickets with Bhuvneshwar Kumar producing a stunning penultimate over against the big-hitting Windies.

"The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Bhuvi was one of the four players rested for the tour finale, but his understudies were exemplary. Taking the field with only one spinner in Ravi Bishnoi, India needed the pacers to perform. And they did, including part-timer Venkatesh Iyer, who stepped up like a seasoned all-rounder.

Chahar provided the early breakthroughs with the wickets of openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope, then hobbled off with figures of 2/15 in 1.5 overs. Venky then claimed the prized wickets of Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder even as India were forced to complete the four overs from off-colour debutant Avesh Khan (0/42). But there were Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel, replicating their Indian Premier League form.

"Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team. We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing... It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of," the skipper added.

For Rohit, it was his third successive clean sweep as full-time skipper, having earlier defeated New Zealand (0-3) in T20Is and West Indies (0-3) in ODIs. The win also matched their 2020 record of nine successive victories on the trot.

"The biggest takeaway in the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out. 

"So we wanted to see how the guys react and it was a good challenge to defend in both games against a quality West Indies team," the 34-year-old Mumbaikar added.

India are now the top-ranked T20 side in the world. Just the perfect motivation before taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match series in Lucknow, starting Thursday.

Besides, this is also a T20 World Cup year.

"Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team," added Rohit.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Indian National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Rohit Sharma Shardul Thakur Venkatesh Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar Harshal Patel Avesh Khan Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Hammer Chennaiyin FC, Inch Closer To Semis

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Hammer Chennaiyin FC, Inch Closer To Semis

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Bowlers Lead India To 3-0 Whitewash Against West Indies

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut As India Test Bench Strength

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire