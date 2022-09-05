Monday, Sep 05, 2022
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Face Sri Lanka In Do-or-die Super Four Match - Stats Preview

India have a good T20I record against Sri Lanka, but a defeat on Tuesday could effectively spell doom for the defending champions.

This will be the 26th T20I meeting between India and Sri Lanka and the second in Asia Cup (T20).
This will be the 26th T20I meeting between India and Sri Lanka and the second in Asia Cup (T20). AP Photo

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 2:40 pm

After losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of Super Four, India take on Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). (More Cricket News)

It will be the 26th Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the second in Asia Cup. India have a good record against Sri Lanka in Twenty-20 Internationals. They have won 17 and lost seven in the previous 25 meetings. One match was abandoned.

India recorded a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka when the two teams met only time in Twenty-20 Asia Cup at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 01, 2016. Put into bat, Sri Lanka made 138 for nine in 20 overs. India scored 142 for five in 19,2 overs to win the match. The 'Men in Blue' have won three and lost two in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played against the Islanders.

India, ranked top in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 113, lost 56, tied three and abandoned five in 117 matches played so far. Sri Lanka have won 71, lost 86, tied three and abandoned two in 162 matches played so far. They are ranked eighth in the latest ICC rankings.

India's Performance Against Sri Lanka In T20Is
(Venue P W L N/R Success%)

In Bangladesh - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 50.00;
In India - 14 - 11 - 2 - 1 - 82.14;
In Sri Lanka - 8 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 62.50;
In West Indies - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 00.00;
Total - 25 - 17 - 7 - 1 - 70.00;
Last 5 matches - 5 - 3 - 2 -  0 - 60.00;
Asia Cup - 1 1 - 0 - 0 - 100.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 260/5 in 20 overs at Indore on 22-12-2017;
Sri Lanka: 215/5 in 20 overs at Nagpur on 09-12-2009.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 81/8 in 20 overs at Colombo on 29-07-2021;
Sri Lanka: 82 all out in 18 overs at Visakhapatnam on 14-02-2016.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 118 by Rohit Sharma at Indore on 22-12-2017;
Sri Lanka: 78 by Kumar Sangakkara at Nagpur on 09-12-2009.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 4/8 by Ravichandran Ashwin at Visakhapatnam on 14-02-2016;
Sri Lanka: 4/9 Wanindu Hasaranga at Colombo on 29 -07-2021.

