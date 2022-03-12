Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Others In Elite 400-Club – Statistical Highlights  

Inda captain Rohit Sharma has featured in 45 Tests, 230 ODIs and 125 T20 Internationals so far for the country since his debut in 2007.

Rohit Sharma is India's 35th Test captain. His first Test as India captain was in Mohali last week. BCCI

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 7:38 pm

Rohit Sharma became the ninth Indian and 35th player overall to appear in 400 international matches. The ongoing second day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday is the 400th for the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma has played 45 Tests, 230 ODIs, and 125 T20 internationals for India so far. He made his ODI debut for India against Ireland at Belfast on June 23, 2007 and proceeded to make his T20 debut in the same year.

Although he had a rough start initially, Rohit Sharma has soon turned into one of India’s most reliable batters. The other Indians who have played more than 400 international matches are Sachin Tendulkar (664), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Virat Kohli (458), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402).

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the only player with the highest number of caps in international cricket breaking numerous records during his illustrious career. Meanwhile, India have posted 252 in a challenging track in the first innings courtesy of a 92-run knock from Shreyas Iyer against Sri Lanka.   

Over 400 International Matches For India

Player-Span-Matches

Sachin Tendulkar-(1989-2013)-664

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-(2004-2019)- 538

Rahul Dravid-(1996-2012)- 509

Virat Kohli-(2008-2022)-458

Mohammed Azharuddin-(1984-2000-)433

Sourav Ganguly-(1992-2008)-424

Anil Kumble-(1990-2008)- 403

Yuvraj Singh-(2000-2017)-402

Rohit Sharma-(2007-2022)- 400

