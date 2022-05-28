IND Vs JPN, Asian Cup Hockey 2022, Live Scores: Young India Eye Revenge Against Japan In Super 4s

It's turbulent times in Indian hockey. A court-appointed Committee of Administrators has taken over the reins following the 'revelation' of Narinder Batra abusing his position as a 'life member'. Simply put, there is no national federation now. But on the field, the men's national team has found a crop of youngsters who are ready to take the next big step. Coached by India legend Sardar Singh, the Birendra Lakra-led side could manage only a 1-1 draw against fellow three-time champions Pakistan in their Pool A opener, then suffered a 2-5 humbling from Japan. India then hammered Indonesia 16-0 in their final pool match to make the Super 4s, beating Pakistan to the second spot by a one-goal difference. It also meant that Pakistan have failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. And today in Jakarta, India will eye revenge against Japan. Follow live hockey scores and updates of the India vs Japan hockey match here.

5:02 PM IST: National Anthems, India first.

4:58 PM IST: Minutes Away

Birendra Lakra, a little while ago, said the Indian team is motivated after their 16-0 win over Indonesia and believed, they have ironed out a few chinks.

4:53 PM IST: India's Remaining Fixtures

Against Malaysia on Sunday, and South Korea Tuesday. The top two teams after the end of Super 4s will play in the final, scheduled for June 1.

4:42 PM IST: Other Results

Moments ago, Malaysia held four-time champions South Korea to a 2-2 in the first Super 4 match. In the crossovers, Pakistan beat a spirited Oman 5-2 after conceding an early goal.

4:30 PM IST: India Line-up

Suraj Karkera (gk), Birendra Lakra (c), Karthi Selvam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhishek Lakra.

4:12 PM IST: Welcome to live coverage of IND vs JPN match

So far so good for India in Jakarta. Despite one win, one draw and one defeat, India's title defence is still alive and kicking. But the young team faces a stiff challenge against Japan. India lost to Japan in their pool match. So, expect India to play with renewed vigour and intensity. Match starts 5:00 PM IST.