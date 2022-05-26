Thursday, May 26, 2022
IND Vs INA, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Live Scores: India 0-0 Indonesia In 1st Quarter

Follow live scores and updates of India vs Indonesia Asia Cup hockey 2022 match in Jakarta. IND have drawn one and lost one match so far.

India play Indonesia in their third Asia Cup hockey 2022 match in Jakarta on Thursday.

Updated: 26 May 2022 5:11 pm

Defending champions India are struggling in third position in pool A of the men's Asia Cup hockey 2022 competition in Jakarta. With just one point after drawing their opening match against Pakistan, the new-look Indian team went down 5-2 against Japan in their second game. India face a must-win situation against hosts Indonesia, who are at the bottom of the four-team table after two defeats. Follow live hockey scores and updates of India vs Indonesia here.

05:10 PM IST: Match Starts

India have started confidently, let's see if they can do wonders today. 

05:04 PM IST: It's Game Time

India and Indonesia players walk to the middle. It's time for national anthem. It starts with that of India and Indonesia's will follow...

04:41 PM IST: Japan Beat Pakistan 3-2

Japan have defeated Pakistan but the latter still sits over India in Pool A with four points to its credit. Meanwhile, a loss for Pakistan by only one goal means India have to do a lot to enter the Super 4s. They not only have to beat Indonesia but have to do that by at least a goal difference of 16. Tough task but not impossible for sure!

04:22 PM IST: India's Starting XI

04:10 PM IST: Malasia, Korea Advance From Pool B 

Malaysia entered the Super 4s of Asia Cup from pool B with a 8-1 win over Bangladesh in their last pool stage match at the GBK Sports Arena on Thursday. The side finished with 9 points at the top of the pool. Meanwhile, Korea defeated Oman 5-1 to finish second in the pool to stay in contention for a World Cup spot.

04:02 PM IST: Must-win For India

India need to finish in the top two in Group A to advance to the next round and stay in contention for a podium finish. In Stage 2, the top four teams (two from each group) will play among themselves. The top two teams then play for the gold medal while third and fourth teams play for bronze. Currently, Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points) are No. 1 and 2 in India's group (A).

