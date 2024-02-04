Sports

India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Rajat Patidar Falls, Axar Patel Joins Shubman Gill; IND - 396 & 130/4 (35 Overs), ENG - 253

India restricted England to 253 runs in the first innings thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul and ended day 2 leading 171 runs at stumps. Follow the live updates of the third day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

Shubman Gill plays a shot on the third day of the second Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Lunch Break!

Shubman Gill managed to score a fifty after struggling a bit early in his innings. Rajat Patidar remained unlucky in the second innings as well and was dismissed on a delivery that remained low. Axar Patel is there at the crease with Gill playing on 60 runs. India have taken their lead to 273 runs at the time of Lunch.

IND - 130/4 (35)

Patidar Departs!

The ball keeps a low angle from a length and catches a bottom edge as Patidar attempts to smash the ball away in front of the square. Foakes made a pretty crisp catch as the ball travelled quickly after the edge. Rajat Patidar's excellent debut concludes with scores of 32 and 9. However, figures do not tell the entire picture of how excellent he looked for the bulk of his time in the middle, and how luck was not in his favour in both innings.

IND - 122/4 (31)

Shreyas Iyer Falls!

Ben Stokes' moment of wizardry on the pitch ended the partnership. Runs back around 25 yards from mid-off with the pace of an Olympic sprinter and then performs a dive to cling onto a very difficult-looking catch!! Shreyas Iyer dances out to this full delivery on the pads and attempts to lift it over the infield, but the bat spins on impact and he does not get the necessary distance. Iyer's struggles in Test matches continue, and what will sting is that this regarded excellent spinner has fallen while attempting to attack the spinner for the first time this innings. Rajat Patidar is the new batter at the crease.

IND - 116/3 (28)

England Need Record Chase To Win This Test!

England would have to break new ground if they are going to win this Test. Their highest successful chase in Asia was 209 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in March 2010. In India, their highest winning chase was 207 in Delhi in 1972.

Iyer, Gill Rebuild Innings

After Jimmy Anderson's early blows, Indian batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have rebuilt innings. Gill was given out by Umpire on Hartley's delivery but he took a review and was saved due to an inside edge. A review for LBW was also turned down when the ball was hitting the leg stump and it was Umpire's call. After that, Gill and Iyer counter-attacked and started adding runs easily.

IND - 69/2 (19)

Anderson Strikes Again!

Jimmy Anderson is playing with the batters here. He allowed the batter to go for a drive and backed the length. Jaiswal played the shot early and it took the outside edge, Root made no mistake in the slip. The double centurion of the first innings goes back. Shreyas Iyer joined Shubman Gill.

IND - 30/2 (9)

Rohit Sharma Falls!

India captain got trapped in James Anderson's swing. Anderson swung the ball slightly out and it beat the batter and hit the top of the off-stump. Sharma stood there in disbelief. India are one down.

IND - 29/1 (7)

Preview!

For change, India batted twice on day of the second Test match at Visakhapatnam. If it was Yashasvi Jaiswal with the bat, then Jasprit Bumrah turned the screws with the ball as his 6/45 made sure India got a lead over 150 in the second innings. At stumps on day two, they were 171 runs ahead. The visitors were going handsomely at the start of their first innings with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett as the former slammed four boundaries off Bumrah. However, Duckett's and Crawley's wickets opened the floodgates for England as the faster bowler steamed rolled through the batting middle-order. Only Stokes (47) managed to score some decent runs. Day 3 promises to be an enticing contest between the two teams as the visitors will look for quick wickets whereas India, buoyed by Jaiswal's 209 in the first innings, could look to bat throughout the day and eventually bat England out of the contest. Follow the live updates of the third day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)

