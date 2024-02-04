For change, India batted twice on day of the second Test match at Visakhapatnam. If it was Yashasvi Jaiswal with the bat, then Jasprit Bumrah turned the screws with the ball as his 6/45 made sure India got a lead over 150 in the second innings. At stumps on day two, they were 171 runs ahead. The visitors were going handsomely at the start of their first innings with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett as the former slammed four boundaries off Bumrah. However, Duckett's and Crawley's wickets opened the floodgates for England as the faster bowler steamed rolled through the batting middle-order. Only Stokes (47) managed to score some decent runs. Day 3 promises to be an enticing contest between the two teams as the visitors will look for quick wickets whereas India, buoyed by Jaiswal's 209 in the first innings, could look to bat throughout the day and eventually bat England out of the contest. Follow the live updates of the third day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)