Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IND Vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named As Replacement

Home Sports

IND Vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named As Replacement

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

The decision on Rohit's availability for the second and final Test will be taken at a later stage.
The decision on Rohit's availability for the second and final Test will be taken at a later stage. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 8:14 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury. (More Cricket News)

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. 

"India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement. 

"The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test."

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for injured Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the Indian squad.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Related stories

Call On Rohit Sharma's Availability For Bangladesh Test Series Will Be Taken Later

India A Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran Likely Cover For Injured Rohit Sharma: Report

Rohit Sharma Rushed To The Hospital For A Scan After Hurting Left Thumb

Tags

Sports Cricket IND Vs BAN Rohit Sharma Abhimanyu Easwaran India National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Saurabh Kumar Jaydev Unadkat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read