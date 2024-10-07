Sports

IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics

India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 127, and India successfully chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare. When Bangladesh batted first, they struggled early at 14 for two, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) dismissing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon quickly. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 27 off 25 balls, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21), and Washington Sundar (1/12) took wickets in the middle overs to maintain India's control of the game. Hardik Pandya also contributed with a wicket towards the end. With the bat, Pandya played an unbeaten 39 off 16 balls, while Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav both scored 29 before getting out.