Sports

IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics

India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 127, and India successfully chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare. When Bangladesh batted first, they struggled early at 14 for two, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) dismissing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon quickly. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 27 off 25 balls, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21), and Washington Sundar (1/12) took wickets in the middle overs to maintain India's control of the game. Hardik Pandya also contributed with a wicket towards the end. With the bat, Pandya played an unbeaten 39 off 16 balls, while Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav both scored 29 before getting out.

IND vs BAN: 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Hardik Pandya, right, and teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate India's win in the first T20 cricket match against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

1/11
BAN vs IND vs : 1st T20I match
BAN vs IND vs : 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Hardik Pandya walks to collect his bat from the umpire after it slipped from his hands while he was playing a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

2/11
India vs Bangladesh: 1st T20I match
India vs Bangladesh: 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, left, gets his left eye examined by teammate Litton Das after some foreign body entered his eye during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

3/11
Bangladesh vs India: 1st T20I match
Bangladesh vs India: 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

4/11
India vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

5/11
Bangladesh vs India
Bangladesh vs India Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

6/11
1st T20I match: India vs Bangladesh
1st T20I match: India vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

7/11
1st T20I match: Bangladesh vs India
1st T20I match: Bangladesh vs India Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India’s Arshdeep Singh reacts during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior.

8/11
T20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh
T20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Varun Chakravarthy bowls a delivery during first T20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior.

9/11
T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India
T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

10/11
IND vs BAN: 1st T20I match
IND vs BAN: 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

11/11
BAN vs IND : 1st T20I match
BAN vs IND : 1st T20I match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bangladesh's Litton Das, right, follows the ball after playing a shot in the air on which he was caught out by India's Rinku Singh during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs
  2. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat First In Multan - Check Playing 11s
  3. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Captain Shan Masood In Middle After Saim Ayub Departs Early
  4. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  2. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  3. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  4. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
  5. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court
  2. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  3. EAM Jaishankar Calls For UN Reform, Says Global Body Like An 'Old Company, Not Keeping Up With Market'
  4. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  5. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes; Israel Bombards Gaza, Beirut
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands