Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy Named 'Player Of The Tournament'

Alyssa Healy scored 509 runs, with her centuries in the semifinal and final helping Australia win a record-extending seventh ICC Women World Cup.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy Named 'Player Of The Tournament'
With 509 runs, Alyssa Healy averaged 56.55 with the bat and also contributed eight dismissals. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 3:19 pm

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was named 'Player of the Tournament' by the ICC following her team's 71-run win over England in the Women's World Cup final in Christchurch, on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Healy added her name to the prestigious roll-call of previous winners, joining former Australia captain Karen Rolton (2005) and international stars (England's Claire Taylor in 2009, New Zealand's Suzie Bates in 2013 and England's Tammy Beaumont in 2017) as contemporaries that have also won the coveted award.

With 509 runs, the wicketkeeper-batter scored more runs than any other player in New Zealand, with her centuries in the semifinal and final of the tournament helping Australia take home a record-extending seventh World Cup title.

Related stories

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

Don't Reduce Women Domestic Games To Cut Costs: Alyssa Healy To Cricket Australia

Australia Vs Sri Lanka: Aussie Alyssa Healy Sets World-Record 148 In Women's Twenty20 Match

The 32-year-old averaged 56.55 with the bat and also contributed eight dismissals (four catches and four stumpings) as keeper.

The six-person panel that judged Healy included commentators Lisa Sthalekar, Nasser Hussain and Natalie Germanos.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Alyssa Healy Australia Women Vs England Women AUS Vs ENG Women's Cricket World Cup Final Who Won Women's Cricket World Cup Women's ODI World Cup Who Is The Player Of The ICC Women's World Cup Australia National Women's Cricket Team England National Women's Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit