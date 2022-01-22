Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Vasu Vats Replaces Manav Parakh In COVID-Hit India Camp

The Indian team at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup have been hit by COVID-19 virus as six players tested positive before their Ireland game.

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Vasu Vats Replaces Manav Parakh In COVID-Hit India Camp
Skipper Yash Dhull is one of the six Indian players down with COVID-19 in the ICC U-19 World Cup. - BCCI

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 7:13 pm

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee of the ongoing ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday approved all-rounder Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad. (More Cricket News)

Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation. 

“A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him,” the ICC said in a statement.

Related stories

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India's Yash Dhull, 4 Others To Miss Uganda Tie Due To COVID

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: COVID-Hit India Sail Into Quarterfinals With Win Vs Ireland

The Indian camp had been hit by the virus ahead of the team’s second match on Wednesday. Six players including skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed had tested positive for COVID-19.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement can be officially added to the squad. 

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director), Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives). 
 

Tags

Sports ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup India National Under-19 Cricket Team Vasu Vats Manav Parakh Yash Dhull COVID-19 Coronavirus ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Revitalised ATK Mohun Bagan Eye Top-Four Entry Vs Topsy-Turvy Odisha FC

ISL 2021-22: Revitalised ATK Mohun Bagan Eye Top-Four Entry Vs Topsy-Turvy Odisha FC

Australian Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Darija Jurak Schreiber Make 1st Round Mixed Doubles Exit

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Eye Semifinal Spot Against Lowly-Ranked Japan

Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu To Play Final Against Malvika Bansod

IPL 2022 Will Start In The Last Week Of March, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0