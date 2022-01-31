Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: India Full-strength For Australia Semi-final

Nishant Sindhu, who led India in skipper Yash Dhull's absence, has recovered from COVID-19. India face Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup, Super League semi-final.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: India Full-strength For Australia Semi-final
The India U-19 vs Australia U-19 semi-final match in Antigua is scheduled for February 2, 2022. - Photo: BCCI

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:41 pm

India colts got Nishant Sindhu boost before their ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Super League semi-final against Australia. The 17-year-old from Rohtak tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the quarterfinal match against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

Sindhu led the four-time champions in the group stage matches against Ireland and Uganda as regular skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed and other members of the team tested positive for the virus.

Sindhu is now available for selection and it means that all squad members are available for the Australia match.

"All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative," PTI reports quoting an ICC source.

Sindhu, a left-handed batter and spinner, is one of the match-winners in the Indian team. He has scores of 27, 36 and 15 runs in the group stage matches, and took four wickets against Uganda.

Indian colts face their Australian rivals in the second semi-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 2. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also live-stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dhull returned to lead India in the quarters against Bangladesh. In a low-scoring match on Saturday, India humbled their neighbours by five wickets to make the last four for the tenth time. They have won the youth world cup in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The last time India failed to make the last four was in 2014.

Talking about the last-four match, the 19-year-old who had just recovered from a bout with COVID-19, said that they "will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is." It will be a repeat of the 2012 and 2018 finals.

In the other semi-final, England will face Afghanistan at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday. HERE's your guide to the match.

