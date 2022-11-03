Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Hylo Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Beat Rory Easton-Zach Russ To Enter Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty came from behind to defeat their English opponents in 3 games. They will face another English duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag defeated third-seeded Rory Easton and Zach Russ 22-24 21-15 21-11.
Satwik and Chirag defeated third-seeded Rory Easton and Zach Russ 22-24 21-15 21-11. File Photo

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 9:56 pm

Top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought win in Germany on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, seeded third in the tournament, beat the English pair of Rory Easton and Zach Russ 22-24 21-15 21-11 in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and two minutes.

The Indian duo, who recently won the French Open Super 750 title, will be up against the seventh-seeded English duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 13-21 14-21 to Line Kjaersfeld of Denmark in the round of 16.

In the women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won 21-18 21-19 against the Dutch duo of Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen. Treesa and Gayatri face Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching in the quarterfinals. 

However, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost 16-21 7-21 to Hu Ling Fang and Lin Xiao Min of Chinese Taipei in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

Tags

Sports Badminton Hylo Open Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty     Aakarshi Kashyap Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand Rutaparna Panda Swetaparna Panda
