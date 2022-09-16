How Can Indian Spinners Get Success At T20 World Cup 2022 In Australia? Daniel Vettori Explains

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori urged the Indian spinners to bowl more topspin and get bounce citing Nathan Lyon’s example as a key to success in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on Australia’s fast and bouncy wickets. The T20 World Cup Down Under starts in October. (More Cricket News)

India have selected three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in the 15-member strong squad for the ICC event. However, when it comes to Australian pitches, Indian spinners aren’t that effective and Vettori suggested Lyon is some one to be looked upon.

“The best chap to see would be Nathan Lyon and the way he bowls on Australian wickets. His ability to get bounce through top spin, I think that's where he sets himself apart,” Vettori told reporters during a Legends League Cricket 2022 press conference in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Countries like New Zealand, Australia and England to a lesser degree, it’s about the drift and the amount of topspin you get on the ball. Someone like Lyon has been so successful, because of his seam release. It’s almost a topspin release and he gets that bounce,” added the former Kiwi.

“In the sub-continent, you can rely on the wicket doing a bit more work for you. But the key to success in Australia, is the ability to probably get more top spin than side spin which happens more and more in the sub-continent,” Vettori explained, who is one of Australia’s assistant coaches.

Vettori also felt Ashwin's ability to adapt quickly and his vast knowledge of the Australian conditions will help him during the T20 World Cup and can be a perfect replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been let out due to an injury.

“We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked, he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions,” the 43-year-old said.

“India does have a plethora of spin bowlers, a lot to choose from. The fact that most of the spinners are all-rounders as well I think that sets him apart and give the team a good balance,” he added. The Kiwi great will represent Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants in the second edition of LLC.