Hockey

PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals

Pakistan crushed China in their fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with goals coming from Abdul Rehman (23'), Ahmad Nadeem (36' and 56'), and Hannan Shahid (46' and 60'). The sole goal for China was scored by Gao Jiesheng (48')

pakistan-vs-china-asian-champions-trophy-2024-x-asian-hockey-federation
A glimpse from Pakistan vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

That was a display of sheer dominance and strength by Pakistan in their fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. They defeated the hosts, China, with a commanding 5-1 victory on Thursday, September 12, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir.

Pakistan, led by Ammad Shakeel Butt, showcased their skills of defence and attack at the same time. The goals came from Abdul Rehman (23'), Ahmad Nadeem (36' and 56'), and Hannan Shahid (46' and 60'). The sole goal for China was scored by Gao Jiesheng (48').

(More to follow)

