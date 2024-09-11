Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

After securing their first victory of the tournament Pakistan are gearing to face the hosts, China, in their next match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The game will take place on September 12, Thursday, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
Pakistan might have failed to win their first two matches against Malaysia and Korea--both ending in 2-2 draws--but they remained resilient. They secured their first victory with a 2-1 win over Japan, thanks to goals from Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan.
China, meanwhile, have experienced a rollercoaster of results. After a demoralizing 0-3 defeat to India, they bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Malaysia. However, their momentum was short-lived as they faced another loss, this time 2-3 against South Korea.
When is Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.