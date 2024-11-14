Hockey

India Vs Thailand LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Lineups Revealed For IND-W Vs THA-W Match In Rajgir

Get all the LIVE scores and updates of the IND-W Vs THA-W hockey match, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
14 November 2024
14 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IND-W Vs THA-W, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Indian Women practice ahead of their game. X/TheHockeyIndia
India defeated South Korea 3-2 to register their second consecutive win in the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey on Tuesday. Now, they take on a winless Thailand, who lost 0-15 to China and then followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Japan. Who will win this tie? Get all the LIVE scores and updates of the IND-W vs THA-W hockey match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: Lineups Are Ready

India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: When Does Action Start?

India women are set to clash with Thailand women at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match will kick-off at 04:45 pm IST.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: Streaming & Telecast

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Aussies Finish In A Flurry| AUS - 93/4 In 7 Overs
  3. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  4. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  2. USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  3. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  4. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  5. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar
  2. India Vs Thailand LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Salima Tete-Led IND-W Look To Continue Winning Run
  3. Japan 1-2 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  4. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  5. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  2. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  3. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
  4. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's Bail Exposes Modi's 'False Case', Claims AAP
  5. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  2. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  3. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat