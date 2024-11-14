India Vs Thailand LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Lineups Revealed For IND-W Vs THA-W Match In Rajgir

India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: Lineups Are Ready
India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: When Does Action Start?
India women are set to clash with Thailand women at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match will kick-off at 04:45 pm IST.
India Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: Streaming & Telecast
The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.