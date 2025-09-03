India Vs South Korea Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: IND Look To Continue Winning Momentum

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Get scores and updates from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Korea at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, on Wednesday, 3 September

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: IND Look To Continue Winning Momentum X/TheHockeyIndia
India Vs South Korea, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Super 4s match between India and South Korea at Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. India enter the Super 4s high on confidence after topping Pool A unbeaten, showcasing their attacking flair with tight wins over China (4-3) and Japan (3-2) before routing Kazakhstan 15-0. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner brilliance has been central to their dominance as the three-time champions eye a strong start in the next phase. South Korea, record five-time champions, overcame an early setback in Pool B but sealed qualification with six points. Their commanding 5-1 victory over Bangladesh underlined their strength when it mattered most. With both teams boasting rich history in the tournament, today’s clash promises to be a fierce battle for early control in the Super 4s
India Vs South Korea Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Streaming

The India vs South Korea Super 4s Asia Cup 2025 hockey match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Hello!

Hello everyone, to yet another live blog, and it’s hockey time! The Indian men take on South Korea for the second match of Super 4s, stay tuned for live updates from the 7:30 PM IST clash.

