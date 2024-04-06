India Vs Australia, Five-Test Series: Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Even as the anticipation for Paris Olympic Games 2024 ripens, the Indian men's hockey team is ready to face Australia in a five-match Test series, starting in Perth on April 6. (More Hockey News)
Harmanpreet Singh and Co will be wary of the challenge posed by the formidable Aussies at home, but the in-form India are up for it. "We are geared up for the challenge that lies ahead. Every match is an opportunity for us to showcase our skills and make our nation proud. We are aware of the tough competition Australia presents, but we are confident in our abilities and our preparations," Harmanpreet said ahead of the opening game.
"As a team, we are united and determined to give our best on the field. Our goal is to not only perform well in this series but also to learn and grow as a unit, laying a strong foundation for our campaign in the Paris Olympics," he added.
Chief coach Craig Fulton too is cognizant of the importance of this tour, leading up to Paris 2024. "This series serves as a litmus test for our team's preparedness ahead of the Paris Olympics. We aim to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement to ensure we are in peak form for the mega event. Our focus will be on executing our game plan effectively and adapting to the challenges posed by the Australian side," Fulton said.
India and Australia are both drawn in Group B at Paris, and the Test series could provide a precursor for what lies ahead. With India ranked fourth and Australia fifth in the current FIH rankings, the stage is set for a fascinating battle between the two hockey powerhouses.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have locked horns 43 times since 2013, as per data from the FIH Data Hub. Of these match-ups, Australia have been victorious 28 times, while India have won eight games. Seven matches have ended in a draw.
Though they clinched victories in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar and stayed unbeaten in Rourkela in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, India lost both their matches against Australia there.
Schedule: India Vs Australia Hockey Test Series
Match 1: April 6, 2pm IST
Match 2: April 7, 2pm IST
Match 3: April 10, 3pm IST
Match 4: April 12, 3pm IST
Match 5: April 13, 2pm IST
Live Streaming Details
All the matches of India's hockey tour of Australia will be telecast on the Sports 18-3 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.