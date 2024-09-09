Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China

Pakistan and Korea had to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Asian Champions Trophy match at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Monday, September 9. (More Hockey News)
Kim Sunghyun equalised for Korea in the final stages of the fourth quarter after Hannan Shahid helped Pakistan take a 2-1 lead out of absolutely nowhere.
Both teams started off strong, looking to break each others' back line in the first quarter but no team were able to breach the barrier.
Jigwang Hyun opened the scoring for Korea in the second quarter and held firm for most of the second and third quarter, leaving Pakistan frustrated.
Things got worse for Pakistan as the side saw three green cards, all in the third and fourth quarter.
But things quickly turned in the last minute of the fourth quarter when Pakistan took a 2-1 lead, only for it to get equalised with eight seconds left on the clock.