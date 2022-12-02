Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women In T20I Series Versus Australia, Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out

Home Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women In T20I Series Versus Australia, Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an injury as selectors on Friday picked promising uncapped left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 10:16 am

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an injury as selectors on Friday picked promising uncapped left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia beginning on December 9 in Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Pooja, who led India C team in the Women's T20 Challenger in Raipur, was "ruled out owing to an injury and was not considered for selection," said a statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The 25-year-old Andhra left-arm medium pacer Anjali impressed with her tidy bowling display in Poonam Yadav-led India A's runners-up finish in the Women's Challenger earlier last month.

Anjali was exceptional against India D and finished with figures of 2 for 11 from her three overs to clinch them a final spot. Overall, she bagged three wickets from four matches and returned with a tidy economy rate of 5.50.

The Australia series will also mark the return of Maharashtra left-handed allrounder Devika Vaidya after more than four years.

The 25-year-old leg-spin allrounder, who made her debut way back in 2014 in a T20I against South Africa, last made her international appearance against England in an ODI match in 2018.

Devika played a match-winning 27-ball 41 for India B in their four-wicket win over India C in the T20 Challenger. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

India will play the first two T20Is at the DY Patil stadium on December 9 and 11, before moving to CCI for the remaining three fixtures on December 14, 17 and 20. The series will mark India's build-up to the T20 World Cup in South Africa beginning February 10.
     
Squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper) and Harleen Deol. 

Related stories

Harmanpreet Kaur Withdraws From Women's Big Bash League Due To Back Injury

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Woman To Be Named ICC Player Of The Month

ICC Women’s Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Remain Static On Fourth Position In ODIs, T20Is

Tags

Sports India National Women’s Cricket Team Australia Women's National Cricket Team T20 Cricket Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Pooja Vastrakar ICC Women's World Twenty20
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read