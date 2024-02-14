From Wilt Chamberlain To Muhammad Ali: Valentine's Day Sporting Feats That Had Fans Falling In Love

The name Jake LaMotta rings loud in the cinephilia community, for it earned the legendary Robert de Niro his second Oscar. Stepping into the shoes of this boxer from Bronx, De Niro, under the stewardship of the equally revered Martin Scorecese, brought the life and times of LaMotta under the spotlight in Raging Bull, a piece of art many consider to be among De Niro and Scorcese's finest.

Raging Bull is a retelling of LaMotta's career, which dived toward its nadir with a beating the Bronx native took at the hands of Sugar Ray Robinson on St Valentine's Day in 1951. Sustaining blow after blow in the 15-round fight, LaMotta stayed tall until the 13th round, when a punch from Robinson flattened him onto the mat for good. It was the sixth time the pair had met in the ring and it was to be the last.