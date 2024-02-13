Sports

NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Stars As Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz

Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had 25 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-107 without coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Associated Press reported. Kerr was in Serbia for the funeral service for Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16 and died the next day. Curry made a 33-footer that capped a 14-5 run and made it 114-96. He finished with seven 3-pointers, his third straight game with seven or more. Thompson scored his most points since having 30 against Chicago on January 12.