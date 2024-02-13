Sports

NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Stars As Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz

Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had 25 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-107 without coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Associated Press reported. Kerr was in Serbia for the funeral service for Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16 and died the next day. Curry made a 33-footer that capped a 14-5 run and made it 114-96. He finished with seven 3-pointers, his third straight game with seven or more. Thompson scored his most points since having 30 against Chicago on January 12.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 13, 2024

NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Fans reach for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) following an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

1/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Pau, center, celebrates from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

2/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement
3/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz forward John Collins, center left, defends against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement
4/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defends against Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement
5/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement
6/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) and Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

7/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, left, guards against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) who shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

8/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, guards Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

9/9
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement