Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Sports

French Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka Beats Andrea Petkovic To Reach Women’s Singles Third Round

In the French Open 2022 women’s singles third round, Victoria Azarenka will play Swiss Jil Teichmann.  

Updated: 25 May 2022 6:13 pm

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the women’s singles third round at the French Open 2022 by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3). The 15th-seeded Azarenka had only 13 unforced errors to Petkovic's 42. (More Tennis News)

Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open and was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2013. The 34-year-old Petkovic reached the French Open semifinals in 2014 but has not been beyond the third round at any Grand Slam since then. She is a five-time clay-court champion on the tour.

Azarenka will meet Swiss Jil Teichmann who defeated Serbian Olga Danilović.    

On the other hand, US Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the tournament with a second-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Sasnovich won 12 of 14 service points in the second set en route to her 16th career victory over a top-20 player.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set. Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

The 28-year-old Sasnovich had also beaten Raducanu at Indian Wells last year in the Briton's first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows.

