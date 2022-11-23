Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Former Australia Coach Justin Langer Slams 'Cowards' In The Australian Team

Former Australia Coach stepped down from the coaching position in February after not being offered a long term contract.

Justin Langer guided Australia to a 4-0 win in the Ashes earlier this year.
Updated: 23 Nov 2022 11:46 am

Former Australia coach Justin Langer has hit out at the "cowards" in the national team, saying he "hated" that some players were going behind his back and leaking details from inside the dressing room. (More Cricket News)

The 52-year-old, who guided Australia to a 4-0 series win in the Ashes at home and a maiden T20 World Cup title last year, stepped down as chief coach in February after he was not offered a long-term contract extension by Cricket Australia.

Langer had faced complaints about his "rigid" coaching style from senior players such as Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and former Test captain Tim Paine.

"Everyone was being nice to my face, but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids' lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers. A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'," Langer was quoted as saying by News Corp media.

"Because what do you mean 'a source says'? They've either got an axe to grind with someone and they won't come and say it to your face, or they're just leaking stuff for their own agenda. I hate that."

There have been numerous media reports in the run-up to the T20 World Cup about alleged discontent in the dressing room due to Langer's coaching style. Langer, who had taken charge after Darren Lehmann quit following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, said it was difficult to resign as he was enjoying his job.

"We were number one in the world. I've never enjoyed coaching more and I've still got sacked. That's the hardest thing," Langer said.

Langer had a three-year long stint with the Australian team and after his resignation, Andrew McDonald took over as full-time head coach in April.

