Women's Super League: Robert Vilahamn Commits Future To Tottenham Until 2027

Robert Vilahamn has committed his future to Tottenham by signing a three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027

Tottenham Women manager, Robert Vilahamn
Tottenham Women manager, Robert Vilahamn
Robert Vilahamn has committed his future to Tottenham by signing a three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027.

Vilahamn initially joined Spurs last year from Swedish side BK Hacken and enjoyed an impressive first campaign in charge.

He led Spurs to a top-six finish for just the second time in the Women's Super League and a first-ever FA Cup final, which they lost 4-0 to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

"To sign a new contract with the club feels amazing," Vilahamn told SPURSPLAY.

"My first contract here and moving to London was a big thing, but now I have been here, met people at the club, I feel the potential is a good match.

"I just want to stay and keep working to make sure this team are taking the steps to the top."

Spurs won eight of their 22 league games under Vilahamn last year, and went on an eight-match unbeaten run under him in all competitions in the first half of the season.

They will begin their next WSL campaign against Crystal Palace on September 22. 

