Football

Wojciech Szczesny And Juventus Terminate Contract By Mutual Agreement

The 34-year-old, who spent seven seasons at Juventus, had one year left on his contract but is now available as a free agent

Wojciech Szczesny
Former Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny
info_icon

Wojciech Szczesny has left Juventus after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old, who spent seven seasons at Juventus, had one year left on his contract but is now available as a free agent.

He made 252 appearances for Juve after joining in July 2017, keeping 103 clean sheets in all competitions. He won three Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times during his stay. 

"In an instant, Tek conquered the Juventus fans of the world and we are sure that we will all always carry in our hearts the man and the professional who wore our jersey with pride and commitment," Juventus said in a statement.

"Thank you for everything Tek and good luck for the future."

Szczesny began his career at Arsenal, joining the club at age 15 in 2006, before signing for Juventus having had loan spells at Brentford and Roma.

Juventus signed Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in July, while Italian media have linked Szczesny with a move in the other direction or to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

