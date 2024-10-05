West Ham 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hosts Register First Home Win Of The Season After Frantic Start

West Ham overcame a frantic start to secure a much-needed first home win of the Premier League season against Ipswich Town as a free-flowing performance gave them a 4-1 victory.
Michail Antonio got the hosts off to a flyer at London Stadium on Saturday with a goal after only 48 seconds, but Liam Delap provided a rapid response just five minutes later to level the contest.
West Ham, however, regained composure and Mohammed Kudus went close on 37 minutes as Antonio’s curling cross from the right found the Ghanaian at the back post, but his header hit the post before being cleared.
The hosts finally made their dominance pay when Kudus found the net to restore the lead just before half-time.
Captain Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta added to the scoreline after the break as the hosts ultimately claimed a comprehensive triumph to end a poor run of form that had seen them fail to register a win across September.
A convincing defeat for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich means they remain winless and hover just one point above the bottom three in 17th position, while West Ham rise to 12th in the early league table.
Data Debrief: Hosts find goalscoring form
Antonio’s opener was West Ham’s earliest Premier League goal on record (since 2006-07).
Bowen both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the eighth time in his career. Since his debut for the Hammers in February 2020 only five players have scored and assisted in more matches in the competition.
Fellow goalscorer Kudus scored his first league goal of the season with his 18th attempt, before today only Bruno Fernandes (17) had more shots without scoring in the Premier League in 2024-25 than the Ghanian (15).