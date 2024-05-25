Football

Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was sacked as Birmingham City manager less than three months after taking charge, with just two wins in his 15 matches at the helm

Wayne Rooney has taken over at Home Park
info_icon

Wayne Rooney is looking forward to an "exciting project" after he was named head coach of Plymouth Argyle. (More Football News)

Plymouth narrowly avoided relegation from last season's Championship, finishing just a point and a place above 22nd-placed Birmingham City.

Incidentally, Rooney managed Birmingham during the campaign, though he lasted less than three months before being sacked.

Having replaced the fired John Eustace with the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Rooney was dismissed in January after winning just two of his 15 matches at the helm, with Birmingham ultimately going on to be relegated to League One.

Though his time at Birmingham was challenging to say the least, Rooney has high expectations for his new role, saying: "Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career.

"This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football.

“I have experienced first-hand how talented the existing group of players is here, and also the incredible atmosphere at Home Park. The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it. 

"I can't wait for the Championship season to start in August."

