Football

Verona 3-0 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Oversees Humiliating Loss

Antonio Conte started a season as a Serie A manager with a defeat for the very first time. He had previously registered five wins and one draw on matchday one in the competition

Antonio-Conte-napoli-manager
Antonio Conte cuts a disappointed figure during Napoli's defeat.
info_icon

Napoli's Serie A season began in calamitous fashion on Sunday as they were thrashed 3-0 by Verona, also losing star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury. (More Football News)

Antonio Conte, overseeing his first league game in charge of the 2023 Scudetto winners, was forced to withdraw Kvaratskhelia just before half-time after the Georgian collided with Pawel Dawidowicz.

Napoli's problems mounted after the break when Dailon Livramento got in front of their defence to slot home from close range and give the hosts the lead.

The nightmare continued for Napoli after 75 minutes as substitute Daniel Mosquera received a throughball and calmly slotted his finish past Alex Meret.

With Napoli throwing men forward late on, Verona added some gloss to the scoreline as Mosquera claimed his brace, tapping home a cutback from Darko Lazovic for his brace.

Data Debrief: Conte's perfect record ends

After a dismal 2023-24 season that saw Napoli, as defending champions, go through three head coaches and finish 10th in Serie A, hopes were high that Conte's arrival would herald an instant upturn.

However, the Partenopei were stunned in his first league game at the helm, as he started a season as a Serie A manager with a defeat for the very first time.

He had previously registered five wins and one draw on matchday one in the competition.

