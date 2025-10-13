Football

USA 1-3 Morocco, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Atlas Cubs Stun United States To Reach First Semi-Final In 36 Years

Morocco U20 made history by reaching the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 semi-finals for the first time in 36 years, defeating United States U20 3-1 in Rancagua, Chile. The match saw USA pressing early, but Morocco struck first when Fouad Zahouani scored in the 31st minute. Cole Campbell equalized for the Americans from the penalty spot just before halftime. In the second half, a deflected strike from Yassir Zabiri off Joshua Wynder put Morocco 2-1 ahead, before Gessime Yassine sealed the win with a late third to eliminate the USA and book Morocco’s spot in the last four.