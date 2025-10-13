USA 1-3 Morocco, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Atlas Cubs Stun United States To Reach First Semi-Final In 36 Years

Morocco's goalkeeper Yanis Benchaouch takes a selfie with fans after his team defeated United States at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
Morocco's Othmane Maamma celebrates after his team defeated United States at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
Morocco's Gessime Yassine, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against United States during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
Morocco's Gessime Yassine celebrates scoring his side's third goal against the United States during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
Morocco's Yassir Zabiri celebrates after United States' Joshua Wynder scored an own goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
United States' Zavier Gozo, right, and Morocco's Ali Maamar battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
United States' Cole Campbell, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal on a penalty kick against Morocco during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
United States' Zavier Gozo, left, and Morocco's Ali Maamar battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.
Players of Morocco celebrate their opening goal scored by Morocco's Yassir Zabiri during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match against United States at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.