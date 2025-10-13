Football

USA 1-3 Morocco, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Atlas Cubs Stun United States To Reach First Semi-Final In 36 Years

Morocco U20 made history by reaching the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 semi-finals for the first time in 36 years, defeating United States U20 3-1 in Rancagua, Chile. The match saw USA pressing early, but Morocco struck first when Fouad Zahouani scored in the 31st minute. Cole Campbell equalized for the Americans from the penalty spot just before halftime. In the second half, a deflected strike from Yassir Zabiri off Joshua Wynder put Morocco 2-1 ahead, before Gessime Yassine sealed the win with a late third to eliminate the USA and book Morocco’s spot in the last four.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Morocco's goalkeeper Yanis Benchaouch takes a selfie with fans after his team defeated United States at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco_ Moroccos Othmane Maamma
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Morocco's Othmane Maamma celebrates after his team defeated United States at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco Gessime Yassine
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Morocco's Gessime Yassine, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against United States during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco Moroccos Gessime Yassine
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Morocco's Gessime Yassine celebrates scoring his side's third goal against the United States during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco Moroccos Yassir Zabiri
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Morocco's Yassir Zabiri celebrates after United States' Joshua Wynder scored an own goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco United States Zavier Gozo
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

United States' Zavier Gozo, right, and Morocco's Ali Maamar battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco United States Cole Campbell
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

United States' Cole Campbell, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal on a penalty kick against Morocco during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco United States Zavier Gozo
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

United States' Zavier Gozo, left, and Morocco's Ali Maamar battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 USA Vs Morocco Moroccos Yassir Zabiri
FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: USA Vs Morocco | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Players of Morocco celebrate their opening goal scored by Morocco's Yassir Zabiri during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quater-final soccer match against United States at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile.

