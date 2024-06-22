UEFA Euro 2024: Austria Hand Poland 3-1 Defeat With Elimination At Risks - In Pics

Football

In a thrilling Group D match of the UEFA European Championship Austria sealed the crucial 3-1 win against Poland in their second group match on June 21, Friday. The standout performers were Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner, and Marko Arnautovic, each scoring a goal for Austria, while Krzysztof Piatek netted Poland's first-half equalizer. With this win, Austria has saved themselves from early elimination and bolstered their hopes for advancing to the Round of 16, while Poland now face the risk of elimination. The Poles rely on the results of other matches to keep their tournament aspirations alive.

UEFA Euro 2024: Poland vs Austria | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Austria players celebrate after a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Poland vs Austria: Austria won 3-1
Poland vs Austria: Austria won 3-1 | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, left, and Michael Gregoritsch celebrate after a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Polands Robert Lewandowski reacts at the end of match
Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts at the end of match | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Poland's Nicola Zalewski, right, react at the end of a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring Austrias third goal
Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring Austria's third goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Austria's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring a goal
Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Austria's Marko Arnautovic (7) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Austrias Marcel Sabitzer
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer reacts after being fouled by Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the box, earning a penalty shot, during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball with Kevin Danso
Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball with Kevin Danso | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, left, controls the ball as Austria's Kevin Danso defends during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring Polands first goal
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring Poland's first goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Poland's Krzysztof Piatek, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Austrias Gernot Trauner celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Austria's Gernot Trauner celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Austria's Gernot Trauner celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Gernot Trauner scores a goal against Poland
Gernot Trauner scores a goal against Poland | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Austria's Gernot Trauner, left, scores the opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Austrian fans cheer for their team
Austrian fans cheer for their team | Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi

Austrian fans cheer for their national team before a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

