UEFA Euro 2024: Austria Hand Poland 3-1 Defeat With Elimination At Risks - In Pics

Austria players celebrate after a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, left, and Michael Gregoritsch celebrate after a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Poland's Nicola Zalewski, right, react at the end of a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Marko Arnautovic (7) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer reacts after being fouled by Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the box, earning a penalty shot, during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Poland's Robert Lewandowski, left, controls the ball as Austria's Kevin Danso defends during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Poland's Krzysztof Piatek, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Gernot Trauner celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Gernot Trauner, left, scores the opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austrian fans cheer for their national team before a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.