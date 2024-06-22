Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Austria Hand Poland 3-1 Defeat With Elimination At Risks - In Pics

In a thrilling Group D match of the UEFA European Championship Austria sealed the crucial 3-1 win against Poland in their second group match on June 21, Friday. The standout performers were Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner, and Marko Arnautovic, each scoring a goal for Austria, while Krzysztof Piatek netted Poland's first-half equalizer. With this win, Austria has saved themselves from early elimination and bolstered their hopes for advancing to the Round of 16, while Poland now face the risk of elimination. The Poles rely on the results of other matches to keep their tournament aspirations alive.