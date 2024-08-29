UEFA Champions League: Lille, Red Star Belgrade, Qualify For UCL

Lille booked their place in the Champions League despite a 2-1 defeat at Slavia Prague. (More Football News)
The four-time French champions ultimately advanced 3-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 2-0 at home.
Edon Zhegrova dragged Lille level after Christos Zafeiris put Slavia ahead, with Ivan Schranz - who impressed for Slovakia at Euro 2024 - restoring the hosts' lead, but they could not get over the line.
Red Star Belgrade will join Lille in Thursday's draw, after they beat Bodo/Glimt 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Zagreb also booked their spots in the league-phase draw.
Switzerland's Young Boys, Czech champions Sparta Prague and RB Salzburg sealed their qualification on Tuesday.