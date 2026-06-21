Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Estadio Monterrey

A fan of Japan poses for a picture prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

1/3 A fan of Japan poses for a picture prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)





2/3 A fan of Tunisia smiles prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)





3/3 A fan waits for the start of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)





