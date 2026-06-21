Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Estadio Monterrey
Tunisia Vs Japan Match Gallery: The Group F match at Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA) in Guadalupe today (June 21) marks a major milestone -- the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history, and both sides are eyeing their first win in this edition. Following a debilitating 1-5 loss to Sweden, a result that triggered the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, Tunisia are desperate to avoid early elimination under the newly appointed manager Herve Renard. To keep their Round of 32 hopes alive, the Eagles of Carthage must secure a positive result before facing the Netherlands. Conversely, the Samurai Blue arrive with confidence after twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with the Dutch. A win today would virtually seal them a spot in the knockouts. History heavily favours the Asian powerhouse, and Hajime Moriyasu's team enter with a 5-0 (in six) head-to-head lead. But expect an intriguing battle as both teams fight for crucial points. See the best photos from the TUN vs JPN match.
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