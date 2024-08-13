Hugo Bueno has completed a season-long loan move to Feyenoord from Wolves, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Bueno, who made 21 league appearances under Gary O'Neil last campaign, will link up with the Dutch side who drew in their first league game with Willem II on Saturday.
The 21-year-old managed just 830 minutes from his 25 outings in all competitions last year, with Rayan Ait-Nouri or Matt Doherty often preferred at left-back.
Bueno has the opportunity to test himself among Europe's elite, with Feyenoord competing in the Champions League this season after finishing second in Arne Slot's final season at the club.
Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs was quick to reassure supporters that the Spaniard's switch would not leave O'Neil short in terms of defensive cover.
“Some people might think we’re leaving ourselves short, but we’ve got a number of players who can cover in that area of the pitch," Hobbs said.
"It’s really important for us and Hugo that he goes and plays.”