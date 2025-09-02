Transfer Deadline Day: Fenerbahce Swoops In For PSG Midfielder Marco Asensio On Permanent Deal

Asensio featured 47 times during the 2023-24 season, helping PSG secure the domestic treble

Marco Asensio has joined Fenerbahce
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of Marco Asensio, who has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a permanent deal.

Signing for Real Madrid in 2015 from Mallorca, Asensio went on to spend seven seasons in the Spanish capital, registering 93 goal involvements (61 goals and 32 assists) and winning 16 trophies, including three Champions Leagues.

However, Asensio eventually fell down the pecking order at Madrid, and joined PSG in 2023.

Asensio featured 47 times during the 2023-24 season, helping PSG secure the domestic treble.

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique, though, the Spain international was loaned out to Aston Villa for the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign, where his performances saw him chip in with eight goals and an assist in 21 games across all competitions.

Villa were linked with a return for the 29-year-old, yet instead have reportedly moved for Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho.

"I am very happy to be here," Asensio said after completing his move to Istanbul.

"I can't wait to play in this stadium in front of our fans. They told me there was a great atmosphere here. I want to join the team as soon as possible and train with my team-mates.

"First of all, I would like to thank them for their interest in me. I've had a lot of messages from our fans. I hope to repay their love by achieving great success together."

Fener, who dismissed Jose Mourinho last week, are also set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ederson from Manchester City.

