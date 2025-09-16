Tottenham Hotspur Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Spurs welcome Villarreal in their UCL 2025-26 opener. Here's the live streaming, h2h, timings and other info for the Tottenham Hotspur Vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchweek 1 fixture

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur_Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur take on Villarreal in the UCL 2025-26 opener. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spurs play Villarreal in UEFA Champions League on September 17

  • Find out when and where to watch the UCL match online and on TV

  • Tottenham are Europa League winners

Tottenham Hotspur are back in the UEFA Champions League after winning the Europa League last season. The North Londoners welcome Spanish side, Villarreal in the matchweek 1 fixture on Wednesday, September 17 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank will make his UCL bow with Spurs as they look to make it consecutive European trophies. Villarreal will be a threat and the Premier League side will have to be at their best to snatch win on the opening day.

Villarreal, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Submarines have lost their ace player Yeremy Pino to Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window but still possess some attackers in Nicolas Pepe and Tajon Buchanan.

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 1

  • Tottenham won: 0

  • Villarreal won: 1

  • Draws: 0

Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can catch the live streaming of the match on SonyLiv app and website.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Nasum Sends Back Atal On first Ball Of Chase

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  4. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  5. Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP