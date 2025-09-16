Tottenham Hotspur Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Spurs play Villarreal in UEFA Champions League on September 17
Find out when and where to watch the UCL match online and on TV
Tottenham are Europa League winners
Tottenham Hotspur are back in the UEFA Champions League after winning the Europa League last season. The North Londoners welcome Spanish side, Villarreal in the matchweek 1 fixture on Wednesday, September 17 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Thomas Frank will make his UCL bow with Spurs as they look to make it consecutive European trophies. Villarreal will be a threat and the Premier League side will have to be at their best to snatch win on the opening day.
Villarreal, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Submarines have lost their ace player Yeremy Pino to Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window but still possess some attackers in Nicolas Pepe and Tajon Buchanan.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 1
Tottenham won: 0
Villarreal won: 1
Draws: 0
Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
When will the Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where and how to watch the Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Tottenham vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can catch the live streaming of the match on SonyLiv app and website.