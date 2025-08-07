Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United: James Maddison Ruled Out With Rupture ACL, To Undergo Surgery

Tottenham have officially confirmed that James Maddison is set to have surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
The 28-year-old midfielder sustained the injury during Spurs’ pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul.
The England international is scheduled to undergo the operation in the coming days, after which he will start his rehabilitation program with the club’s medical staff.
Maddison, who missed the North Londoners’ Europa League win through injury, has made 75 appearances for Spurs, chipping in with 37 goal involvements during his two-year spell.
In Spurs’ statement they said: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a swift and complete recovery, and we will be with him throughout his recovery process.”
Maddison, who has missed 23 games through injury over the last two seasons, will be sidelined indefinitely, with no timeframe given for recovery as yet.