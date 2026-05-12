Tottenham 1-1 Leeds, Premier League: Spurs Take Crucial Point In Bid To Avoid Relegation

Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London, Monday May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton

Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in London, Monday May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton