Football

Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics

Former England football captain David Beckham has flown in from LA to attend the last rites of former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson in Sweden. The Swede died aged 76 on August 26 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Eriksson managed England in three major tournaments with Beckham captaining a star-studded outfit. Reportedly, around 600 people are expected to be present at the Fryksande church on Friday.