Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics

Former England football captain David Beckham has flown in from LA to attend the last rites of former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson in Sweden. The Swede died aged 76 on August 26 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Eriksson managed England in three major tournaments with Beckham captaining a star-studded outfit. Reportedly, around 600 people are expected to be present at the Fryksande church on Friday.

Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio hug as they arrive | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio hug as they arrive to attend the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.

2/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham arrives to attend the funeral service
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham arrives to attend the funeral service | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

David Beckham arrives to attend the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.

3/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: Yaniseth Alcides, right, the partner of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson arrives to attend the funeral service
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: Yaniseth Alcides, right, the partner of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson arrives to attend the funeral service | Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP

Yaniseth Alcides, right, the partner of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson arrives at his funeral service at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.

4/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: Coffin is carried into Fryksande church
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: Coffin is carried into Fryksande church | Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP

A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried into Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden.

5/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson | Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP

A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried into Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden.

6/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A general view outside Fryksande Church
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A general view outside Fryksande Church | Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP

A general view of a screen outside Fryksande Church in Torsby, Sweden, ahead of the funeral for football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson.

7/7
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A woman signs a condolence book for the late Swedish soccer coach
Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: A woman signs a condolence book for the late Swedish soccer coach | Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP

A woman signs a condolence book for the late Swedish soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson at the pastor's office in Torsby, Sweden.

