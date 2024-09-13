Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics

David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio hug as they arrive to attend the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.
David Beckham arrives to attend the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.
Yaniseth Alcides, right, the partner of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson arrives at his funeral service at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden.
A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried into Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden.
A general view of a screen outside Fryksande Church in Torsby, Sweden, ahead of the funeral for football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson.
A woman signs a condolence book for the late Swedish soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson at the pastor's office in Torsby, Sweden.