Football

Super Lig: Youssef En-Nesyri Leaves Sevilla To Join Jose Mourinho At Fenerbahce

Youssef En-Nesyri has left Sevilla to join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, the Turkish club confirmed on Thursday

Youssef En-Nesyri in Sevilla colours
Youssef En-Nesyri has joined Fenerbahce from Sevilla on a five-year deal
info_icon

En-Nesyri, who scored 73 times in 196 appearances for the La Liga side, has signed a five-year deal for a reported €20million fee. 

The 27-year-old had previously spent all of his professional career in Spain, enjoying spells at Malaga and Leganes before finding his best form with Sevilla. 

En-Nesyri helped Los Nervionenses triumph in the Europa League on two occasions, scoring six goals across 15 appearances in those respective campaigns. 

The Morocco international also played a pivotal role in the Atlas Lions' semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup, netting twice in Qatar. 

En-Nesyri's transfer to the 19-time Super Lig champions sees him become their most expensive player, surpassing Cengiz Under's €15million move from Marseille last year. 

