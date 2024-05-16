Sunil Chhetri's Retirement News Draws Grateful Tributes: 'Forever in Your Debt,' Fans Say

Stalwart of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri on Thursday, announced his retirement from international football following the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Kuwait, scheduled for June 6 in Kolkata. His decision flooded social media with gratitude and joyous reactions. Bengaluru FC even expressed, 'Forever in your debt.' (More Football News)
Chettri made announcement via a video posted on his social media.
The 39-year-old forward has featured in 145 games for India, scoring a staggering 93 goals. He is also the Blue Tigers’ leading goal scorer as well as the most capped player in history.
With respect to the active goal scorers, India’s Chhetri only sits behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi with 128 and 108 international goals respectively.
Many people had different reactions to Chhetri's retirement.
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and Indian cricket's official body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commented on Chhetri's video that has him announcing his retirement. Kohli, who has been known to be a close friend of Chhetri's, wrote, "My brother. PROUD."
Chettri's teammate, goalkeeper of the Indian National Football Team, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also penned a heartfelt reaction to his retirement.
The official handles of football leagues and clubs also had a heartfelt reaction.
Some even thanked him for bringing hope to football lovers in this cricket loving nation.