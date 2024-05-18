Football

Stuttgart Vs Monchengladbach: Serhou Guirassy Equals Stefan Kiessling, Gert Muller Record

Serhou Guirassy put high-flying Stuttgart ahead in the 23rd minute on Saturday, in their final game of the season and it marked the 12th time the striker has scored the opener in a Bundesliga match this season

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.
info_icon

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy matched a Bundesliga record previously shared by Stefan Kiessling, Ailton and Gert Muller with his opener against Borussia Monchengladbach. (More Football News)

Guirassy put high-flying Stuttgart ahead in the 23rd minute on Saturday, in their final game of the season.

That goal marked the 12th time the striker has scored the opener in a Bundesliga match this season, which equalled the record set by the great Muller in 1969-70, then matched by Ailton in 2003-04 and Kiessling in 2012-13.

It also brought up Guirassy's 27th goal of a stellar campaign.

