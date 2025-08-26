Bundesliga: BVB Director Confirms 'Emotional' Conversation Between Jobe Bellingham's Father And Sebastian Kehl

Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign got off to a stuttering start as they drew 3-3 at the Millerntor-Stadion, having led 3-1 with just four minutes to play

  • Jobe Bellingham's father had an emotional conversation with Kehl

  • BVB drew 3-3 at St. Pauli

  • Bundesliga outfit have not had the best of starts

Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken has confirmed an "emotional" conversation took place between sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Jobe Bellingham's father, Mark, following Saturday's draw with St. Pauli.

Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign got off to a stuttering start as they drew 3-3 at the Millerntor-Stadion, having led 3-1 with just four minutes to play.

A Danel Sinani penalty, which was accompanied by a red card for Dortmund defender Filippo Mane, got St. Pauli back in the contest before Eric Smith equalised in the 89th minute.

BVB had started each of the previous 10 Bundesliga seasons with a win, which was the longest streak in the competition's history.

St. Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Niko Kovac Laments BVB's Lack Of Focus In Draw

Bellingham's Bundesliga debut, meanwhile, lasted just 45 minutes as he was withdrawn at the interval to be replaced by Felix Nmecha.

Reports subsequently suggested Bellingham's father angrily confronted Kehl and had been banned from the dressing room area.

But Ricken says the matter has been resolved and Mark Bellingham – whose eldest son Jude played for Dortmund for three years before joining Real Madrid – had not received any special treatment.  

"We were able to sign Jobe Bellingham because we have built a relationship of trust with the parents over the years," Ricken told Sky Sports DE.

"The family flew in especially for their son's first Bundesliga game and wanted to meet Jobe after the game. 

"They stood in the hallway to the locker room and had an emotional conversation with Sebastian, which is not a problem at all, given this relationship.

"In the future, though, we will ensure that only players, coaches and officials have access to the locker room area, so that we no longer get into trouble by commenting on such news. Everything has been resolved, there is no drama."

