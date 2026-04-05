Southampton 2-1 Arsenal Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Shea Charles Last-Gasp Sends Saints Into The Semi-Finals

Southampton's team players celebrate after the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. AP Photo/Dave Shopland

Southampton Vs Arsenal Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the quarter-final between Southampton and Arsenal at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, on Friday, April 4, 2026. Saints stunned Gunners to secure a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. After losing the Carabao Cup final, Mike Arteta's team came up with another underwhelming performance, and Saints made full use of it courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and substitute Shea Charles. Victor Gyokeres scored a 68th-minute goal to put Arsenal back into the game, but Saints replied strongly with a counter-punch goal with Charles' last-gasp goal. Saints, now, will be hoping to replicate the performance by the iconic Southampton side, who won the FA Cup in 1976.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Apr 2026, 11:02:58 pm IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Greetings! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Southampton and Arsenal. Stay tuned for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the match here.

4 Apr 2026, 11:16:12 pm IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Match Details Match: Southampton Vs Arsenal Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton Time: 12:30 AM IST

4 Apr 2026, 11:31:28 pm IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Streaming Details The quarter-final between Southampton and Arsenal will be streamed live in India on the Sony Liv app. The action will start from 12:30 AM IST.

4 Apr 2026, 11:48:13 pm IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: The Saints Starting XI The Saints to take on Arsenal. 🟡 pic.twitter.com/V1XIBGFiUQ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2026

4 Apr 2026, 11:49:10 pm IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: The Gunners Starting XI 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Mosquera at the back

🔙 Odegaard returns

⚡️ Jesus leads the line



Let's book our spot in the semis, Gunners 👊



🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 4, 2026

5 Apr 2026, 12:22:43 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Matches: 108 Arsenal: 55 Southampton: 23 Draw: 30

5 Apr 2026, 12:34:28 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Kick Off The ball is set in play as referee Samuel Barrott blows the whistle. The atmosphere in the stadium in electrifying as two Southampton and Arsenal fight for a berth in the semis.

5 Apr 2026, 12:38:31 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Penalty Denied One of Southampton's player barged in on goal but was upended by the defender. That was a potential penaly but ultimately denied by the referee. Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 3'

5 Apr 2026, 12:47:42 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Amazing Save! Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus jumps inside the D to steer a header into the post and was almost able to do it but the goalkeeper makes an amazing save to deny the visitors a lead. Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 11'

5 Apr 2026, 12:57:49 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Corner Arsenal's Ben White plays a chip pass inside the box to set up one of the players from his team, but it was well blocked by the defender but Arsenal ends up getting a corner. Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 23'

5 Apr 2026, 01:11:08 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Goal! Goaaalll! Ross Stewart gets a cross and he converts it into a stunning low shot that goes into the bottom right corner. Southampton take a lead in the match by one goal. Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 35'

5 Apr 2026, 01:23:28 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half-Time! That's the half-time whistle and with it both players are heading back to their respective locker rooms. Southampton are leading till half-time courtesy to a brilliant goal by Ross Stewart. Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

5 Apr 2026, 01:41:49 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 2nd Half Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus gets a precise cross from a free kick and he pounces on it to steer a header into the goal from the penalty spot, which was brilliantly saved from Daniel Peretz. Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 50'

5 Apr 2026, 01:49:39 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Corner Kick! Southampton's Leo Scienza delivers a cross into the which was cleared by the defender. The ball goes out of play and Southampton gets a corner kick. Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 58'

5 Apr 2026, 02:01:11 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Equaliser! Goaaalll! What a timely equaliser by Arsenal. Kai Havertz passes the ball to Viktor Gyokeres, who subsequently fires it home from close range to make it 1:1. Southampton 1-1 Arsenal 68'

5 Apr 2026, 02:14:21 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Missed Opportunity It was a perfect pass that Gabriel Martinelli received on the edge of the D and he fires the ball towards the post but it misses the left post. Southampton 1-1 Arsenal 85'

5 Apr 2026, 02:16:14 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Goal! Picked out beautifully inside the area, Shea Charles (Southampton) smashes a low shot into the bottom left corner with great composure. Southampton 2-1 Arsenal 85'

5 Apr 2026, 02:32:34 am IST Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Full-Time! That's the final whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Southampton edge out Arsenal to make it to the semi-final of the FA Cup. Southampton 2-1 Arsenal