Southampton 2-1 Arsenal Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Shea Charles Last-Gasp Sends Saints Into The Semi-Finals

Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Southampton and Arsenal. Stay tuned for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the match here.
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Match Details
Match: Southampton Vs Arsenal
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Streaming Details
The quarter-final between Southampton and Arsenal will be streamed live in India on the Sony Liv app. The action will start from 12:30 AM IST.
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: The Saints Starting XI
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: The Gunners Starting XI
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 108
Arsenal: 55
Southampton: 23
Draw: 30
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Kick Off
The ball is set in play as referee Samuel Barrott blows the whistle. The atmosphere in the stadium in electrifying as two Southampton and Arsenal fight for a berth in the semis.
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Penalty Denied
One of Southampton's player barged in on goal but was upended by the defender. That was a potential penaly but ultimately denied by the referee.
Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 3'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Amazing Save!
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus jumps inside the D to steer a header into the post and was almost able to do it but the goalkeeper makes an amazing save to deny the visitors a lead.
Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 11'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Corner
Arsenal's Ben White plays a chip pass inside the box to set up one of the players from his team, but it was well blocked by the defender but Arsenal ends up getting a corner.
Southampton 0-0 Arsenal 23'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Goal!
Goaaalll! Ross Stewart gets a cross and he converts it into a stunning low shot that goes into the bottom right corner. Southampton take a lead in the match by one goal.
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 35'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half-Time!
That's the half-time whistle and with it both players are heading back to their respective locker rooms. Southampton are leading till half-time courtesy to a brilliant goal by Ross Stewart.
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 2nd Half
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus gets a precise cross from a free kick and he pounces on it to steer a header into the goal from the penalty spot, which was brilliantly saved from Daniel Peretz.
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 50'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Corner Kick!
Southampton's Leo Scienza delivers a cross into the which was cleared by the defender. The ball goes out of play and Southampton gets a corner kick.
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 58'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Equaliser!
Goaaalll! What a timely equaliser by Arsenal. Kai Havertz passes the ball to Viktor Gyokeres, who subsequently fires it home from close range to make it 1:1.
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal 68'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Missed Opportunity
It was a perfect pass that Gabriel Martinelli received on the edge of the D and he fires the ball towards the post but it misses the left post.
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal 85'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Goal!
Picked out beautifully inside the area, Shea Charles (Southampton) smashes a low shot into the bottom left corner with great composure.
Southampton 2-1 Arsenal 85'
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Full-Time!
That's the final whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Southampton edge out Arsenal to make it to the semi-final of the FA Cup.
Southampton 2-1 Arsenal
Southampton Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: That's A Wrap!
That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog, until then, bye bye.