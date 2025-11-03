Slavia Praha Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match On TV & Online

Arsenal take on Slavia Praha in the UCL 2025-26 matchweek 4
Gunners are undefeated so far in this UCL campaign
Slavia are yet to win a fixture in the Champions League
Czech Republic club Slavia Praha welcome English Premier League leaders, Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchweek 4 fixture on Tuesday, November 4. Slavia have lost once and drawn twice that sees them occupy the 28th spot in the UCL points table.
As for the Gunners, they are unbeaten in the UCL League phase so far. Their ripped apart Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the matchweek 3 and will surely go as favourites against their Czech opponents.
Gunners have played three games so far, and have won all three and are sitting at fourth spot in the table. This clash will surely test Arsenal's mettle against a lower opposition.
Slavia Praha Vs Arsenal, Head-to-head:
Matches: 4
Slavia Praha: 0
Arsenal: 2
Draws: 2
Slavia Praha Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Slavia Praha Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Slavia Praha Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, November 4 at the Fortuna Arena. The kick-off will be at 11:15pm IST.
Fans in India can watch the Slavia Praha vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.