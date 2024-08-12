Alexis Sanchez has signed a two-year deal to return to Udinese after leaving Inter as a free agent. (More Football News)
Sanchez's contract with the Serie A champions expired in July, and he has chosen to return to Udinese 13 years after leaving.
He initially joined I Bianconeri in 2006 but spent two seasons on loan back in South America before establishing himself in the first team.
The 35-year-old made 112 appearances in his first spell at Udinese, netting 21 goals and registering 20 assists.
He has since played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United, winning nine trophies along the way, including LaLiga, Serie A and the Club World Cup.
Sanchez could make his first start in their Serie A opener against Bologna next Sunday.