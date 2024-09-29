Simone Inzaghi believes a hangover from Inter's derby defeat to Milan ultimately impacted his team's display against Udinese. (More Football News)
Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter held on for a nervy 3-2 win over Udinese on Saturday.
Davide Frattesi put Inter in front after 43 seconds but Christian Kabasele levelled in the 35th minute before Martinez scored either side of half-time, with Lorenzo Lucca setting up a grandstand finish.
The victory came six days on from reigning Serie A champions Inter losing 2-1 to their city rivals in dramatic fashion at San Serie.
"We came across a healthy team, who got 10 points and were undefeated at home," Inzaghi said.
"However, we always kept control of the match, it's a shame about the ending where you know there can always be a negative episode."
"The two goals are two goals that we should have avoided.
"Our opponents are very dangerous when they show up in the area. We should have done better as a team in both goals, Lucca flew towards our goal with a two-goal advantage, we will have to work better when not in possession.
"[But] it had been almost two years since we lost a derby and it had been two years since we prepared for a match with such difficulties because losing a derby is not like losing a normal match."
Inter did at least snap a run of three games without a win in all competitions, with Martinez grabbing his first Serie A goals since May in the process.
"In the derby he had a good game where he got used to exploiting the chances he had," Inzaghi said.
"[A scoring drought] happens, we were all waiting for his goals. The fact that he has returned to scoring is important for everyone."